Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Author: CBS New York Staff
Published: May 26, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
Updated: May 26, 2022 1:09 PM EDT
Actor Ray Liotta, 67, has died. (Photo: via Associated Press)
(CBS New York)

Actor Ray Liotta has died.

The information comes from his publicist, who says Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.

The 67-year-old actor was filming a movie there.

Liotta was a New Jersey native, and is perhaps best known for his star turn in Martin Scorcese’s gangster epic “Goodfellas.”

