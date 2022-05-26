Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

(CBS New York)
Actor Ray Liotta has died.
The information comes from his publicist, who says Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.
The 67-year-old actor was filming a movie there.
Liotta was a New Jersey native, and is perhaps best known for his star turn in Martin Scorcese’s gangster epic “Goodfellas.”
