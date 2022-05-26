3 arrested in Charlotte County drug bust

Three people have been arrested after a search warrant was served at a home in Charlotte County.

On Thursday morning, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with help from their S.W.A.T and S.T.A.R. Units, served a search warrant at a home on Michigan Drive in Charlotte County.

Deputies found approximately 53.9 grams of methamphetamine as well as Fentanyl, Alprazolam (Xanax), and a bunch of drug paraphernalia in the home. That includes used syringes and methamphetamine smoking pipes.

Walter Long, Brian Edwards, and Kristy Farnsworth were taken into custody.

Deputies say they were alerted to the home “through various means” and began investigating Edwards.

Long faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards faces charges of trafficking amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farnsworth faces charges of trafficking amphetamines, two charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.