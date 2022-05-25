Where to find more baby formula hitting Southwest Florida shelves

Light is in sight at the end of the tunnel for those waiting on more baby formula coming to America: More than 100,000 pounds of infant formula will soon be stocked on store shelves.

The second flight of Operation Fly Formula will leave Germany Wednesday morning. The shipment will be distributed out of Pennsylvania to areas with significant shortages, like hospitals, doctor’s offices and retail stores. Trucks will start rolling into the distribution center around four hours after the plane lands.

WINK News has all the information about where you can find more baby formula here in Southwest Florida, courtesy of Lee Health.