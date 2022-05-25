Pet Pals: Agador Spartacus (and Princess Tanko)

On WINK News’ weekly Pet Pals segment, anchor Taylor Petras is joined by Carrie Leverrett from Cat Tails and More, Inc. to show viewers not just one, but two adoptable pets!

Agador Spartacus, a 2-year-old terrier mix, has spent his entire life looking for a home to call his own. Cat Tails and More has taken care of him since he arrived from Louisiana. Agador Spartacus gets along with other dogs and children and would be the perfect addition to any home.

Princess Tanko is a rabbit at Cat Tails and More, also looking for her forever home.

Cat Tails and More is hosting its Memorial Day Weekend Top Dog Competition on Sunday at Southwest Florida K-9 Services, located at 6230 Mellow Drive in North Fort Myers. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.