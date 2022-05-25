Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 25

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Willie Lee Johnson (DOB 3/5/75) – wanted in Lee County for Violation of Probation – possession of a controlled substance; and in Collier County for Violation of Probation – grand theft.

He’s got a dozen arrests already under his belt between the two counties on charges of drugs, grand theft auto, battery, resisting and burglary.

He’s also spent two years in the Department of Corrections for burglary and theft charges out of Lee County.

He’s only been out of prison just over a year, but with these latest violations, there’s a good chance he could be headed right back there.

He is 6’1”, 165 pounds and has been known to move back and forth between the Pine Manor area and North Naples. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Brittney Sarosy (DOB 8/3/94) – wanted in Lee County for violation of drug offender probation for the sale, manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

Sarosy worked in tandem with a drug supplier and would frequently meet up with buyers in search of crack cocaine, mostly in the Lehigh Acres.

She was eventually arrested for her role in the drug deals, and was subsequently placed on probation in hopes that she’d turn her life around. Sarosy has failed to do that, and now she’s a woman on the run.

arosy was last known to be hotel hopping in the Palm Beach Boulevard area and is likely still hiding out in that part of town.

She is 5’2”, 170 pounds and has a collection of tattoos, including the words King Ricco on her chest, King Alex on her left leg, the name Noah on her right arm and Ms. Rodriguez on her left arm. And upon her arrest, Sarosy will be held without bond.

Andrew Harner (DOB 6/12/78) – wanted in Lee County for violation of community control for two counts of grand theft.

According to detectives, Harner got caught red-handed stealing power tools from a local hardware store.

Given his history of theft, loss prevention officers kept their eyes on him and when they saw him try to leave the store with stolen goods, they held him at bay until police arrived.

To date, Harner has been booked 21 times before for theft, drugs, DUI, contempt, weapons and loitering and prowling.

He’s also got a criminal record in Manatee County. Harner is 5’9”, 140 pounds and was last known to be living in central Fort Myers.

He has several tattoos, including a star with the name Karena on his neck, a coy fish on his right arm and a demon with an hourglass on his left arm. And upon his arrest, Harner will be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com