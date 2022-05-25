Man killed in collision with traffic camera pole off I-75 in Lee County

A 33-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was killed in a crash with a traffic camera pole off of I-75 in Lee County Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling north in an SUV in the outside lane of I-75, at mile marker 139, around 8 a.m. He traveled off the roadway right, entered the grass shoulder and collided with a DOT traffic camera utility pole. The SUV rotated and came to rest against the pole on the grass shoulder.

The crash remains under investigation.