Heat, humidity, isolated storms for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will reach the 90s in many spots Wednesday afternoon, under partly cloudy skies. Due to the humidity, “feels like” temperatures may reach the triple digits in some locations.

Most of our rain chances will be focused along the coastline after lunchtime. A few may become strong, but most (if not all) of them should remain below severe limits.

Boaters will encounter moderate chop in our bays, and 2- to 5-foot wave heights.

No new named storms are expected in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico within the next five days.