Dollar General gutted by fire on Duncan Road in Charlotte County

On Wednesday night, a large fire sparked inside a Dollar General on Duncan Road in Charlotte County.

Firefighters say they had to fight the fire from above because the flames were too hot to allow them to get inside the building and heavy smoke was coming from all sides. Crews were able to open doors and cut ventilation holes in the Dollar General roof.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS said that no one was hurt, and crews are still working to determine what caused the fire. They say they don’t expect much of the Dollar General to be left once the fire is out. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, there was still thick smoke pouring from the building as fire crews continued cleaning up the site of the blaze. Shopping carts and baskets filled the parking lot, covered in ash.

Duncan Road was shut down between Harbor Avenue and Disston Avenue for part of the night as fire crews battled the flames. Duncan Road reopened by 1 a.m. Thursday.

The state fire marshall is investigating the fire and will be at the scene later Thursday morning. WINK News will update you on the cause of the fire as soon as it is determined.