Collier elections office to send new information cards due to redistricting

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office said it will begin mailing new voter information cards this week to all registered active voters.

The mailing is a result of the local and statewide redistricting following the 2020 US Census.

Voters are encouraged to review their new voter information card that lists their voting district for Congress, State Senate, State House, County Commission, School Board and Fire District.

The card also lists voters’ election day precinct and polling location.

“It is extremely important that voters review this new card so they understand how they may have been affected by the redistricting process,” said Jennifer J. Edwards, supervisor of elections

Voters can also review their information by visiting www.CollierVotes.gov where they can find their Election Day polling place and view their elected officials.