Caloosa Sound Amphitheater holds grand opening in downtown Fort Myers

The Caloosa Sound Amphitheater holds its grand opening in downtown Fort Myers Wednesday evening.

The Luminary Hotel, located right next door at 2200 Edwards Drive, will handle all of the bookings for the amphitheater, and renting it out for an event it can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $20,000. Bob Megazzini, general manager of the Luminary, says every kind of outdoor entertainment will be hosted there.

Megazzini says they are also considering hosting family movie nights, where people can bring the family to watch a Disney movie. The Luminary is looking at this space as an opportunity to bring people to downtown Fort Myers for a variety of different events.

“We’re planning for the fall; because of the weather in the heat, we’re looking at the fall for most of our programming, with concerts and food and wine festivals,” Megazzini said. “Obviously, we have the boat show in the fall, also Taste of the Town as well as the art fest in February, so those things are already layered in.”

Megazzini says the Luminary is handling the booking requests to make sure the amphitheater doesn’t get double-booked. There are a few factors that weigh into how much rental will cost you.

“Go to the Luminary website and go to the sales area and inquire about the space,” Megazzini said. “From there, we would let you know if it’s open or not, and then, depending on what you wanted to do, that’s how fees would be based. So, if you want us to do all the legwork of getting permits and port-a-potties and fences and all that kind of stuff, that’s a cost. If you want to do all that stuff yourself, obviously it’s a less cost.”

The grand opening is set to start at 5 p.m. There will be several food trucks, speakers and a band playing all of the biggest hits from the 70s and 80s There will also be a performance by the Fort Myers Marching Band. If it rains, the grand opening will be moved indoors, to the adjacent convention center.