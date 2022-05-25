2 suspects wanted after attempted theft from Fort Myers Home Depot

Two attempted theft suspects are being sought after police say they tried stealing from a Home Depot in Fort Myers on May 16.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at around 4:10 p.m., a man in a white shirt with colorful designs and a face mask entered the Home Depot located at 3402 Forum Blvd., accompanied by a woman wearing a light-pink “PINK”-brand shirt, also wearing a face mask.

The suspects browsed the store with an empty shopping cart before taking three Milwaukee product items from their displays in the tool aisle and placing them inside the shopping cart. At around 4:20 p.m., the suspects walked past all points of sales with the merchandise without paying for it. After a loss prevention employee confronted them, the suspects returned the stolen merchandise, eventually driving away from the scene in a 2014 gray Ford F150. The total amount of the stolen/recovered merchandise was around $900.

If you are able to identify these suspects, you can contact Detective Carlos Ramos at (239) 321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-8477.