Man flown to hospital with serious injuries after Collier County crash

One person was transported by medflight with serious injuries from the scene of a crash in Collier County on Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 25-year-old Naples man was traveling north on the left lane of Santa Barbara Boulevard around 6:20 a.m. when it traveled off the roadway, entered the median and collided with a palm tree. The driver was flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.