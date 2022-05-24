Two suspected burglars arrested in Lee County, one had a GPS monitor on

A suspect wearing a GPS monitor was arrested for burglary on Tuesday. Another suspect was arrested after calling from jail and asking them to get more stuff from the house.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a suspicious person at the 3900 block of 4th St W in Lehigh Acres, wearing a Waste Management vest and carrying a black bag and a call about a possible burglary.

One of the suspects, Rashad Hatchett, 29, ran from deputies after a suspected victim pointed him out.

The report state Hatchett may have been living in a home without the owner’s permission. Hatchett may have broken into another home also.

Currently, Hatchett is serving time for his house arrest and was wearing his GPS monitor during the suspected burglaries.

While in jail Hatchett called Danisse Ferreira, 35. Hatchett told her to go back to the victim’s home and grab more stuff.