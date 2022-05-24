Southwest Florida reacts to deadly Texas school shooting

Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Texas is the deadliest since the Parkland shooting in 2018.

After the Parkland shooting, Florida acted fast to make changes to improve school safety. The massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sparked big changes in school safety.

In Lee County, doors are now locked from the inside and visitors have to show a photo ID before being allowed in a school.

The School District of Lee County Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier sent the following statement to families and staff on Tuesday after the shooting in Texas:

Dear SDLC Family, It is with a heavy heart that my first communication to you, as Superintendent of Schools, is in regards to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. There are no words to express the anger and heartbreak this has caused our school communities, and I mourn for Robb Elementary School. As a community, we pray for the families whose children were taken too soon. This heinous act of violence has no place in our society. As Superintendent, my top priority is ensuring the safety of all students and employees. I will continue the work that has been done to safeguard our schools. I will use the power of the Superintendent’s Office to enhance our resources, prevention strategies, and response to violence. I know this news is difficult to process and will affect members of our School District of Lee County families, students and staff. In response, counselors are being made available. The death of any young person is devastating. School shootings are something that we, as a community, will not tolerate, and we must work together to ensure that each student and staff member is both safe and secure.

Across the state, a school resource officer is now in every building on every public school campus, as well as training and arming school employees to stop a potential threat.

The only school district in the WINK News viewing area to adopt the guardian program is Hendry County.

The Florida Red Flag Law also went into effect after the Parkland shooting. A judge can order your guns taken away if it’s reported you suffer from a serious mental illness or have made violent threats.

WINK News spoke with Bernier, and asked him what security is in place in Lee County.

While he didn’t go into detail about security protocols he had this to say, “I will tell you that there are single points of entry to our school buildings during the day. And we have ever since Stoneman Douglas, we’ve worked very hard as a team to ensure that we are doing everything possible to prevent an incident like this,” Bernier said.

WINK News also asked Bernierask for his reaction to the shooting in Texas and he described the events using one word: tragic.

“We’re becoming potentially desensitized to those issues. And we all should take time to reflect and be sure we understand what truly transpired today. And the word that I have for that is a tragic event,” Bernier said.

It is hard for parents to understand too. WINK News spoke with Andrew Turke after a high school baseball game on Tuesday.

“It’s probably all in God’s hands. It’s scary to let your kids go to school and you think they are safe and something horrific like this happened. I have five kids, and I couldn’t even imagine. I couldn’t even imagine,” Turke said.

Lee County School Board member Gwyn Gittens also spoke with us about the shooting in Texas. She said she couldn’t speak when she first heard the news.

“We as a community, as a nation, we have to figure this out. It’s not getting better. I mean, there was another shooting last weekend. When where does it stop? And when do we stop being polarized and get to a point where we get together and find that common ground? What can we agree on to make things better for children especially?” Gittens said.

Southwest Florida organizations are also sharing their condolences following Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Texas. You can read their messages below.