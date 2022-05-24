Report: Dwayne Haskins legally drunk when killed by dump truck in Florida

Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was struck and killed by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month, according to a report released by the medical examiner obtained by ESPN.

According to a toxicology report from the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office obtained Monday by ESPN, two samples taken from Haskins’ body showed he had blood-alcohol levels of .20 and .24. Both are above Florida’s legal limit of .08. ESPN said the report states the former Steelers quarterback also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

Haskins’ cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident, the medical examiner ruled, according to ESPN.

Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck trying to cross westbound on I-595 in Florida on April 9 around 6:30 a.m. He died at the scene. The medical examiner’s report, ESPN reported, said that when Haskins’ car was found on the side of the road, a “female companion” was in the vehicle and told Florida Highway Patrol officers that Haskins left the car to find gas.

Nearly two weeks after Haskins’ death, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department released about 23 minutes worth of 911 calls related to his death. Witnesses frantically called 911 after seeing Haskins get hit by a dump truck on a Florida highway.

Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told an emergency dispatcher that she was concerned for her husband’s safety. In the exchange, she said that she was on the phone with her husband that morning, but could no longer reach him. She said he became stranded on the highway and needed to get gas.

She was on the phone with dispatchers for about 6 1/2 minutes and told them that she and Haskins were on the phone earlier that morning. Haskins told her he would call back after he got gas.

According to the report from the medical examiner, a Steelers official said Haskins went to dinner with a cousin/friend and then went to a nightclub the night before his death, ESPN reported. The report said they “drank heavily” and got into “a fight, separating.”

Haskins, 24, was in Florida to train with some of his Steelers teammates. He signed with the team in January 2021.

The Steelers told KDKA-TV on Monday that they are aware of the report from the medical examiner but have no comment.

Florida Highway Patrol told KDKA-TV on Monday that it has not released a crash report, which usually takes 90 days to finish.

Attorney Rick Ellsley released a statement on behalf on Kalabrya on Monday, saying:

“Dwayne Haskins, Jr. was tragically killed on April 9, 2022. “He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals. “As a young man, Dwayne was a nationally recognized scholar-athlete while in high school in Maryland. “Dwayne was a record-breaking quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an All Big Ten Academic Student Athlete. “Dwayne was the MVP at the Big Ten Championship. “He was the MVP at the Rose Bowl. “He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. “Dwayne was the 15th overall pick at the 2019 NFL Draft for Washington. “When he passed away, he was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he was loved by his coaches and his teammates. “Dwayne Haskins was all these things and so much more. “On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.”