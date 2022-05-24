On the spot offers will be made at job fair in Fort Myers Wednesday

The Joblink 2022 Job Fair in South Fort Myers with companies like Amazon, Hope Healthcare, and Lee County Schools attending.

There will be at least 28 featured employers attending the Fort Myers event on Wednesday. The job fair, sponsored by the City of Sanibel, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s at the Drury Hotel and Conference Center at 9950 University Plaza Dr.

Other employers include the City of Sanibel, Florida Cancer Specialists, Bankers Life, Radiology Regional, and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Organizers say offers will be made on the spot for open positions in all fields.

Click here for more information or to pre-register for the Joblink 2022 Job Fair.