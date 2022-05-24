Babcock Ranch pizzeria patio gate plowed through by vehicle

A vehicle drove through the patio of Pi Local Pizzeria in Babcock Ranch late Sunday night.

The person responsible has not come forward. The restaurant posted on Facebook saying they were in the process of getting surveillance footage.

The pizzeria is asking anyone who might have driven by at the time to reach out.

The outdoor seating section of the restaurant is still taped off from the accident.

WINK News reached out to the owner of Pi Local pizzeria but did not hear back.