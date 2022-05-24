Hot, humid Tuesday with more storms near our coastal areas

It’s another day featuring heat index values around 100 degrees.

Highs will soar back into the low to mid-90s, with the warmest areas expected inland.

Thunderstorms will develop again by late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The main chances will be near and along I-75 to the west toward the coastal areas of Southwest Florida.

Watch out for heavy downpours and lightning.

The same pattern continues into Wednesday when our main chance for storms will be focused westward.

We’ll eventually start to see a higher chance for storms for all areas of Southwest Florida heading into Friday and Saturday to kick off the start of the holiday weekend.