Growing traffic concerns raise questions about Cape Coral growth

A traffic nightmare seems to be coming for Southwest Florida’s rapidly growing largest city.

Last week WINK News broke the news that Cape Coral is growing faster than city leaders expected. Since then, WINK News has received many questions from viewers in the area.

Most of the questions are about where Cape Coral is going to put all the people and their cars.

Cape Coral resident Rob Miklas said, “It seems like it’s almost everywhere.”

“If we’re going to have all this future growth coming,” Richard Czahor, who works in Cape Coral, says. “I hope they have the foresight to either add some major arteries or improve the ones that we have.”

For example, how about a direct link to I-75? Cape Coral drivers also offered the city some suggestions.

Czahor says, “I would definitely focus on the main boulevards. I think the main boulevards in Cape Coral and Fort Myers now are overwhelmed.”

Miklas says, “The timing of the lights. And maybe some extra turn lanes. So everybody is not bogged up at intersections waiting for the car in front of them to turn while they’re going forward.”

