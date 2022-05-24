FMPD looking to ID, speak with man from Fort Myers abortion protest

Fort Myers Police want your help to ID a man from a recent downtown Fort Myers protest.

This stems from a felony battery incident during an abortion rally on May 18, after the leak of the draft Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v Wade.

Police are calling the man a person of interest, however, they added he may also be a victim and would like to speak with him.

Police ask if you recognize him to contact FMPD at (239)321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.