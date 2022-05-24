Florida traveling nurse finds dog, camper after they were stolen

A Florida traveling nurse was begging for the public’s help after her camper and beloved dog were stolen in Los Feliz over the weekend, before getting the very welcome news that everything was found, and the dog was safe.

The woman, Mason Gray was in California to pick up shifts at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, arriving a little over two weeks ago.

She parked her tan 1970s model camper near Sunset Drive as she worked an overnight shift from Saturday to Sunday, leaving her six-year-old dog Bexley and countless items inside of her traveling home.

Gray only learned that everything was missing Sunday morning after she finished her shift, and had since been frantically searching.

“I went and took Bexley out one time before 10 o’clock,” Gray noted. “Then I had this instinct that I should take her out again, but I got super busy at work. … Then I get back to my vehicle and the campers gone.”

CBS reporters spoke with Gray on Monday, just moments after she had just found surveillance footage of the scene at a nearby business.

“I wasn’t gonna give up,” she said. “I’m finding my dog. There’s no way that anybody’s going to get me down. … I’m not gonna stop until I find her.”

The video showed a man hooking Gray’s trailer to the back of his dark-colored truck before driving away north along Hillhurst Avenue.

“It makes me super angry somebody can do that. I just feel violated,” Gray said.

She’s endlessly thankful to the countless amounts of people who have reached out to offer their help, “It just goes to show that even in hard times there’s people that show up in your life. … It’s such a blessing and I’m so grateful.”

Gray noted how she had moved there with the intention of one day being able to buy a house.

“I thought this would be the right route,” she said, detailing how the camper also housed other priceless items of Gray’s, including her guitar, piano and camera, which she uses for side work that includes acting, singing and photography.

“Everybody please look for Bexley! She’s out there somewhere and I know that we’ll find her with your help,” Gray said. “I just wanna make sure my dog is safe. That she’s not hurt, that she has food and water.”

Late Monday evening, LAPD officers alerted Gray that her camper and Bexley, safe and sound, were located on 82nd Street and Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, where she was hurriedly headed to reunite with her beloved pet.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles was working with Los Angeles Police Department detectives as they investigate the incident. Gray was also given a hotel room, clothing and a Target gift card from the traveling nurse company she’s employed by as the search continues.