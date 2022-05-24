Counterfeit $100 used at high-end Naples restaurant

Naples police were called to a high-end Naples restaurant Monday afternoon after the manager noticed his staff had unknowingly accepted a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to the Naples Police Department, an officer went to Campiello, located at 1177 3rd St. S., around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a counterfeit bill. The manager said that, possibly during the Sunday morning shift when Campiello was extremely busy, an unknown person passed a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for services rendered. The manager was not made aware of this until he was notified by the evening manager, after business hours when the money was being totaled for the bank deposits.

No one knew who passed the bill or which server collected it. Police were notified after the manager used his counterfeit pen.