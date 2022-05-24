Avoiding post-storm scams in SWFL

The sun may be out now that Eta has passed, but so are the scammers.

With such a busy storm season, Southwest Florida has to be on the lookout for people taking advantage of those needing storm repairs. Bad actors will use times of disaster recovery to exploit Floridians with price gouging and other storm-related scams.

Common tactics are repair, tree service or even water-testing scams. People without licenses, insurance or experience may try to rip you off by charging exorbitant prices. The work may never get finished. You can be left with more problems and more expenses.

A couple of things to do to stay safe and keep your money:

Be wary of walkup offers

Discount for working with leftover supplies

Research the business

Check for insurance

Don’t pay full amount before work

Florida Attorney General Moody just put out some recent information called “After the Storm” with some more tips.