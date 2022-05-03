7-year-old completes unassisted triple play to help team make it to championship

A 7-year-old baseball player did something not many major league players can say they’ve done.

Carter Giampi turned an unassisted triple play.

It’s one of the hardest plays in baseball and it’s not something you see often.

“I thought I could jump and get it. And then I saw the runner was leaving second base so I tagged the base. And the runner on first didn’t tag up so I decided to tag him when he was going to second base,” Carter said.

The play plays on a loop in Carter’s mind.

Not only did the quick three-outs help to send his team North Nation 8U to the championship.

It also sparked a nickname.

“Someone’s sister keeps on calling me triple,” Carter said.

“He gets embarrassed very easily when people try to talk him up and congratulate him. He tries to stay low-key and humble on it,” said Carter’s dad Phil Giampi.

That’s because Carter lets his game do the talking.

His play puts him in an exclusive club.

In 153 years of Major League Baseball, there have only been 15 unassisted triple plays.

“There’s certain things you can teach and have them read about but to have the know-all to do it in a live game situation, you’re fully depending on the kid and his mental capacity at that time to be able to pull that play off,” Phil said.

This is Carter’s first year playing organized baseball.

And he’s obsessed with the game.

“He’s got the want and the will to do it you know if he keeps going he’ll be successful in this baseball career,” said Chris Loughran, Carter’s coach.

For Carter, the historic play is only the beginning.

“My biggest dream is to become a famous baseball player,” Carter said.

Related

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know