Caught on Camera: Rats take over a McDonald’s in Collier County

Rats were caught on camera running around a McDonald’s in Collier County. Video of the rats has since been circulating on social media. There are signs posted at that location saying it is closed until further notice.

No one wants to see a rat anywhere. Especially not at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

“We pulled up to the window, and that’s when we were surprised,” said Benjamin Dumond.

“Started seeing a few rats and then out of nowhere more started running across,” said Keysha Vega.

Dumond and Vega told me all they wanted was a McFlurry. The McDonald’s along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 was closed for the night.

When they looked inside, they suddenly felt like they were in the movie Ratatouille, where a rat is in charge of the kitchen.

“Yeah, it was a family. I saw some baby ones. I was like ‘what the.’ There’s babies. That’s how you know. It’s been a minute,” said Vega.

“Yeah, it’s been a minute for sure,” said Dumond.

The couple told me what they saw made them sick. They said the next day they went back to see if the restaurant reopened. It was.

After they posted the video on Instagram, the franchise owner Mike Adams shut it down. Adams said he was working with a pest control company to resolve the issue.

In a statement, Adams said:

We are committed to providing our customers and crew members with a clean and safe dining and working experience. We were alerted to a concerning video circulating on social media and we take this situation seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively closing this restaurant temporarily while we thoroughly deep clean and sanitize the restaurant and resolve this matter in coordination with our neighboring business within this building unit.

“That’s literally right off the highway, so they’re probably getting a lot of people, and for that to be unsanitary like that. For that many rats to be there is ridiculous,” said Vega.

“My stomach still feels upset just looking at that video. Flashbacks. I’m seeing rats all over the place,” said Dumond.

Adams said the restaurant’s most recent health inspection report was favorable, with no concerning findings relating to rodents or rodent droppings.

Reporter: Jennifer Morejon

Writer: Matthew Seaver

