Woman faces charges after gun found at Key West International Airport Security checkpoint

A woman is facing charges after police said she brought a gun to Key West International Airport.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 59-year-old Kathleen Marie Kennedy was arrested Friday afternoon after she brought a handgun into the security checkpoint area of the airport.

Kennedy was charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a restricted area after a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in her luggage by Transportation Security Administration agents.

Kennedy, who has a valid concealed carry firearm license from Virginia, said she forgot the firearm was in her luggage.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

