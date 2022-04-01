Fort Myers teacher, single mother of 3 gets home courtesy of Habitat for Humanity

A woman working full-time teaching history to Lee County students couldn’t find an affordable place to raise her own family—until now.

Sasha Johnson is a busy single mother to three children. She spent the last year working, getting her degree and fulfilling the required hours to receive a home through Habitat for Humanity. With her hectic schedule, Johnson struggled to meet the 300 “sweat equity” hours required to move into the home.

Her coworkers at Fort Myers Middle Academy say they were inspired by Johnson’s motivation and they stepped up to help.

“We had two groups go out,” said Denise Fitzpatrick, assistant principal at Fort Myers Middle Academy. “And we spent the day painting; I was with Sasha, and we spent the day painting the inside and the outside of the home.”

“I’m still kind of like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe I’m gonna, you know, own my actual own home,'” Johnson said. “It’s really exciting.”

Soon, Johnson will be moving into a four-bedroom home in Lee County with her children. As part of this process, she also had to take finance classes to make sure she is prepared to take on the low-mortgage home.

You can apply to Habitat’s Affordable Housing Program on the Habitat for Humanity website.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

