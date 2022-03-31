Windy day Thursday before rain chances return Friday

Gear up for another windy day of weather Thursday. Winds will pick up ahead of an approaching cold front through the afternoon. Look for winds sustained between 15 to 25 mph out of the south-southwest with gusts of up to and over 30 mph.

Dry weather persists through Thursday for one more day with highs set to warm back into the upper 80s and low to mid-90s.

The pattern will begin to change Friday. The aforementioned front will move into the northern half of Southwest Florida, where it is set to stall out around the Lake Okeechobee area into the weekend.

This will bring a daily chance for some hit-and-miss isolated rain and storms. Humidity will also be on the rise, so prepare for a muggy, warm weekend!

We’ll have to monitor the potential for an isolated strong to severe storm into the weekend, where a Level 1 out of 5 risk is currently in place.

Reporter: KC Sherman



