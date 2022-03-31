University of Florida needs SWFL volunteers for seagrass monitoring program

The Charlotte County UF/IFAS Extension Service is seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay.

The survey is scheduled to take place during a two-week window from May 3-17, 2022. The same sites will be sampled again during a two-week window between July 11-25, 2022.

Volunteers will need to assemble a team of three to four individuals and will be required to provide their own boat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard transportation to their assigned monitoring site.

Volunteers will need to provide their own water shoes, mask, snorkel, and fins. Monitoring gear, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples will be provided. Gear will be distributed during a required training session.

Training sessions

Laishley Community Room-Laishley Municipal Marina

120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda

April 26, 2022, 12-2 p.m.

April 26, 2022, 6-8 p.m.

Cedar Point Environmental Park

2300 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224

April 27, 2022, 12-2 p.m.

April 27, 2022, 6-8 p.m.

Registration: https://eosgl.eventbrite.com

For more information, contact Kate Rose at [email protected]

