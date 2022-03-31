seagrass
Credit: WINK News
WINK NEWS

University of Florida needs SWFL volunteers for seagrass monitoring program

Published: March 31, 2022 1:35 PM EDT

The Charlotte County UF/IFAS Extension Service is seeking volunteers to participate in the Eyes on Seagrass monitoring program to document the health and status of seagrass in upper Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay.

The survey is scheduled to take place during a two-week window from May 3-17, 2022. The same sites will be sampled again during a two-week window between July 11-25, 2022.

Volunteers will need to assemble a team of three to four individuals and will be required to provide their own boat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard transportation to their assigned monitoring site.

Volunteers will need to provide their own water shoes, mask, snorkel, and fins. Monitoring gear, a dive flag, and a cooler for samples will be provided.  Gear will be distributed during a required training session.

Training sessions  

Laishley Community Room-Laishley Municipal Marina
120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda

  • April 26, 2022, 12-2 p.m.
  • April 26, 2022, 6-8 p.m.

Cedar Point Environmental Park
2300 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224

  • April 27, 2022, 12-2 p.m.
  • April 27, 2022, 6-8 p.m.

Registration: https://eosgl.eventbrite.com 

For more information, contact Kate Rose at [email protected]

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media