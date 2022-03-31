Trooper fired by FHP after he tased a teen sharing his side of the story

A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper is telling his side of the story after he tased a 16-year-old last year. It comes after an investigation revealed George Smyrnios used excessive force, falsified records, and did not turn on his video or audio recorder during the encounter.

This is the moment that turned heads across the country in June 2021. WARNING: This video contains strong language.

This video also pushed Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the trooper who pulled the taser trigger, George Smyrnios.

The agency looked into whether or not Smyrnios was justified in tasing 16-year-old Jack Rodeman as the teen stood in his girlfriend’s backyard. A place he had permission to be.

“Because of what happened to him, he is suffering still today,” said Sawyer Smith, a lawyer for Jack Rodeman. “Officer Smyrnios lies, and he’s been caught lying. He is rough and he should not have a badge nor a gun.”

FHP took trooper Smyrnios’ badge and gun when they fired him. Investigators say Smyrnios used excessive force.

Trooper Smyrnios said the context of all of this matters. He says it all started when he saw Rodeman near bushes in a San Carlos Park neighborhood. He said Rodeman looked suspicious and darted into the bushes when he saw Smyrnios’ patrol car. Smyrnios said when he asked Rodeman to speak with him, Rodeman refused and started walking away.

Smyrnios said all of that is missing from the viral video. He said that is when he followed Rodeman and continued to ask him to stop. He says Rodeman did not, which led them to Rodeman’s girlfriend’s backyard.

In the report, Rodeman said he cut through the bushes to get to his girlfriend’s house and did not stop at the trooper’s commands because he was headed to his girlfriend’s house, where he had permission to be.

“My girlfriend that lives here is going to come outside. I didn’t do nothing,” said Rodeman in the surveillance video.

The FHP investigation says troopers are only allowed to use tasers when a subject shows active physical resistance. They argue Rodeman showed passive resistance, standing still with his hands visible.

Smyrnios argues Rodeman actively resisted when he walked away from him before getting to his girlfriend’s backyard.

The investigation also says Smyrnios lied in his reports about details of the incident Smyrnios denies that claim.

Rodeman’s lawyer is not buying it. “It’s clear from this report that officer Smyrnios needs to be prosecuted for falsifying public records. It is a first-degree misdemeanor found in (Florida) Statute 839.13, and I am confident that the state attorney’s office is going to do their job and bring charges against officer Smyrnios,” said Smith.

WINK News did not get an answer from the state attorney’s office when we asked if criminal charges are pending. Smyrnios said the state attorney already decided not to charge him.

Smyrnios also said he exercised patience by not tasing Rodeman sooner, but his FHP taser trainers said in the report that what Smyrnios did was against protocol.

If you would like to read FHP’s full investigation report, you can read it below:

