IMMOKALEE

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Lincoln Blvd. in Immokalee

Published: March 31, 2022 6:44 AM EDT

A 32-year-old Immokalee man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on Lincoln Boulevard in Immokalee early Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chrysler 200 driven by a 28-year-old Immokalee woman was traveling west on Lincoln Boulevard, west of Carson Road, around 1:45 a.m. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Lincoln Boulevard when the front left of the car collided with him.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

