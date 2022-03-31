Lee County deputies respond to pellet gun shooting in Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has a heavy presence in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood off SR-82 on Thursday morning.

According to LCSO’s public information officer, a victim was struck by a pellet gun while going past the suspect’s property, but this is not part of any national trends, injuries are not life-threatening and there is no danger to the public.

Reporter: Asha Patel

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

