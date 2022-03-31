Jill’s Place helping women transform their lives after addiction

Strong women are turning their lives around for good. They overcame addiction with the help of St. Matthew’s House and are now running thrift stores across Southwest Florida.

History is what’s in our past and these women had to overcome quite a bit to be where they are today. They are now working for St. Matthew’s House, giving back to the organization that gave so much to them.

Repurpose; that is what thrift stores are all about.

“Doors just continue to open,” said Ariel Kunkel.

“I never had imagined that I could be where I’m at today I always thought it was a silly dream,” said Amanda Klawer.

“Today I wake up, I have a nice car I have sobriety, I have an amazing job,” said Terri Grainger.

Kunkel, Klawer and Grainger have a few things in common. They are mothers. “I can get my daughter to school and come to work,” said Kunkel. All three are managers. “To actually walk in this it doesn’t feel real sometimes,” said Grainger. And they’ve overcome addiction.

WINK News asked them to reflect on what life used to be. “It was just complete chaos,” said Klawer.

“It’s never been about being a bad person it’s just about an addiction that fueled bad behavior,” said Grainger.

“My life was just completely unmanageable,” said Kunkel.

From unmanageable to managers. These women are repurposing their lives with the help of St. Matthew’s House. “The judge decided to take a chance on me and it turned out awesome,” said Klawer.

The year-long program at Jill’s Place is where they found hope.

They are healing from their past and say there is great peace in the present.

“Just the other day when I was doing a bank run I was overcome with gratitude and joy because today I have people that trust me to do that,” said Klawer.

St. Matthew’s House is transforming lives and these women are definitely proof of that.

Reporter: Lauren Leslie

Writer: Matthew Seaver

