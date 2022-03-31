How social media handles censorship and graphic content

A video on social media that showed a 14-year-old falling from an Orlando ride is still up. But how can that be if politicians get in trouble for social media posts?

Right now, there is no law or regulation prohibiting people from posting that video on Facebook or Twitter. Of course, sometimes there will be a label saying that the video is graphic but displaying those is up to the platform.

As for the teen’s father, he found out about his son’s death on social media before law enforcement informed him.

That video of a 14-year-old falling more than 400 feet to his death is not something that WINK News would ever show, but social media has a different story. It has been plastered across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Alan Crowetz is a cybersecurity and internet expert. “I’m sure the companies have some internal documentation. What do we block? What do we allow? Who do we censor? And who do we not?” said Crowetz.

So, he mentioned, “who do we censor?” We all know that Twitter banned President Trump. And, we know that Facebook flags things it deems COVID-19 misinformation.

But, the video of Tyre Sampson’s death is easily accessible. While some did have that warning label, others did not.

One comment expressed outrage about the video even being posted to begin with. “What gives you the right to post a video of a minor dying? Do you think his family would want to see this?”

A Facebook post defending the video said, in part, that without the world being able to see it, “Here may not be any proof that this was complete negligence.”

“So they’re constantly trying to balance this act between getting information out there, allowing people the freedom to share things, and doing the right thing what’s not ethically correct or morally correct. You know, it’s a tricky balance,” Crowetz said.

How companies like Twitter and Facebook handle that tricky balance isn’t shared with the public. Representatives with Twitter wouldn’t respond to a WINK News inquiry. A Facebook spokesperson responded and asked for specific examples of the video on its platform. When WINK News reporter Dannielle Garcia sent them examples, they never got back to her.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Drew Hill

