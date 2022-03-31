Homes evacuated in South Gulf Cove community due to brush fire

A brush fire has prompted the evacuations of some homes in the South Gulf Cove community in Charlotte County Thursday afternoon.

The fire, in the area of Sand Domingo Boulevard, Calumet Boulevard, and Hebron Road is fast-moving, according to a county spokesman.

The sheriff’s office evacuated homes as needed according to current movement and weather conditions. The sheriff’s office says eight homes were evacuated.

Helicopters have been deployed to assist by dropping water on the fire. Fire officials say the fire is about 42 acres total and 100% contained.

A fence, shed and an above-ground pool was damaged by the fire, but there have been no reports of injuries.

Charlotte County Commissioners have scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss implementing a burn ban next Tuesday.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

