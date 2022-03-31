FBI searches Naples commercial property

The FBI searched a commercial property in Naples Thursday morning.

1001 10th Street South was the subject of what the FBI told WINK News was a “court-authorized search warrant,” but “no further details can be shared at this time.”

WINK News is investigating the nature of the search warrant.

THis is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

