Barbara Ridgeway, Christopher Ridgeway, Taylor Costales-Plaja, Kellie Rudy (Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
PORT CHARLOTTE

4 people arrested after drugs, guns found in Port Charlotte home

Published: March 31, 2022 6:51 PM EDT

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested four people after finding drugs and guns while searching their home.

Barbara Ridgeway, Christopher Ridgeway, Taylor Costales-Plaja, and Kellie Rudy were all arrested after detectives found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, guns and hundreds of pills inside the home.

Each person arrested faces drug charges and a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. Barbara Ridgeway faces an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Writer:Matthew Seaver
