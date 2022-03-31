4 people arrested after drugs, guns found in Port Charlotte home

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested four people after finding drugs and guns while searching their home.

Barbara Ridgeway, Christopher Ridgeway, Taylor Costales-Plaja, and Kellie Rudy were all arrested after detectives found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, guns and hundreds of pills inside the home.

Each person arrested faces drug charges and a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. Barbara Ridgeway faces an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

