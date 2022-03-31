12-year-old boy hit by car, seriously injured at Collier County intersection

A 12-year-old boy from Naples was seriously injured after being hit by a car at an intersection in Collier County Wednesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 21-year-old Naples man was traveling west on Venice Way, approaching Romana Way, around 6:45 p.m. The 12-year-old boy was near the intersection of Venice Way and Romana Way when the van turned left onto southbound Romana Way and collided with him.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

