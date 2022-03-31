1 person hospitalized after rollover crash into Lehigh Acres canal

One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash into a canal in Lehigh Acres Thursday morning.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District’s public information officer confirmed the crash in the 2900 block of East 12th Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is also present at the scene.

WINK News has not received word as to the condition of the patient.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

