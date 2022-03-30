Woman killed while crossing road in Cape Coral was hit by 4 cars

The woman who died after being hit by a car while crossing Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral on Tuesday morning was hit by four vehicles, according to Cape Coral police.

Police say the woman was crossing Del Prado Boulevard South around 6:30 a.m. when she was hit by a car driving south. The woman hit the car’s hood and windshield before rolling over the car and into the roadway. Police say the driver of that car came to a stop at the side of the road.

According to police, three more vehicles hit the victim as she was lying in the roadway. They did not say if those three vehicles remained on the scene.

Police say visibility was low due to the time of day combined with heavy fog in the area that made it difficult to see the woman. Police say she was roughly 500-feet from the nearest crosswalk. Cape Coral police say that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash and have not said if any of the drivers that hit the woman will face charges.

MORE: 1 person dead after being hit by car near Cape Coral intersection

All lanes of Del Prado Boulevard South were closed for several hours as investigators cleared the scene. The closure resulted in traffic being backed up for hours, impacting the morning commute in the area.

Cape Coral police have not identified the woman who died. They ask that anyone with information about the crash, or who saw it happen, call them at 239-574-3223 or submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

