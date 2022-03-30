Fire destroys 8 townhomes and a boat in Punta Gorda’s Emerald Pointe community

Fire crews are battling a residential fire that has now destroyed at least eight homes in the Emerald Pointe community on Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS said the fire jumped a canal and also set a boat on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Charlotte County fire added that the call came in as stairs to a deck being on fire.

Fire crews WINK News has a crew en route and will update this story as further details are confirmed.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

