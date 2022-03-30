The School District of Lee County picks name for new Lehigh elementary school

The School District of Lee County has approved the name of the new elementary school that is being built in Lehigh Acres.

The school, which had the placeholder name of Elementary J, will be named Amanecer Elementary School. Amanecer means sunrise in Spanish. The name fits with the school’s location on Sunrise Boulevard next to the Lehigh Acres Middle School.

Amanecer Elementary School was picked from a group of six finalists voted on by the community.

The school district says the school is expected to open for the 2023-24 school year.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

