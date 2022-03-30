State Board of Education discusses the end of the FSA and its replacement, ‘progress monitoring’

The State Board of Education met in Collier County to discuss the future of schooling with less state testing. Starting next school year, students can say goodbye to end-of-the-year assessments.

The Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran, told WINK News that this is a win-win for everyone. “Oh, it’s great for students. They’re the biggest winners of all. It’s great for teachers. It’s great for parents because now we’re reducing the testing times, still getting the data. And now we’re going to get it year-round,” Corcoran said.

The FSA is gone, and it’s set to be replaced by progress monitoring. Three tests spread throughout the school year teachers will use to see how kids are doing.

If a student is struggling, a teacher can step in sooner. Collier County Public Schools Superintendent Kamela Patten says Collier has been progress monitoring for 11 years. “Our students have benefitted by having those checks along the way,” said Patten.

“We’re going to be able to say right away in September that little sally struggling with fractions and immediately be able to work on that,” said Corcoran. “Or they’re struggling with propositions, so by the time they get to the end of the year and they have that summit test. Hopefully, we… we’ve made those corrections.”

WINK News reporter Jennifer Morejon also asked Corcoran about the Parental Rights in Education law, known as “Don’t Say Gay.” The law bans teachers in kindergarten through third grade from instructing students about sexual orientation and gender identity. Later on, the law says instruction must be age-appropriate.

“The department works with teachers. We work with parents, works with everybody to make sure we get a great product for the kids,” Corcoran said.

And Richard Corcoran said that the LGBTQ+ community is welcome to be a part of the process.

