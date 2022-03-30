Senator Rick Scott announces his 11-point plan to ‘Rescue America’

A Florida senator says he has a plan to ‘Rescue America.’ Senator Rick Scott laid out his 11-point plan that has both parties concerned.

Democrats are concerned about everything in his plan, from having all kids say the pledge of allegiance to defending the family, attacking social security, Medicare and Medicaid, and everyone paying some income tax.

Senator Scott’s plan is his plan. He is not representing the Republican Party, but the GOP will follow his lead if he gets his way.

Rick Scott came out of nowhere to become Florida’s governor, then a senator. Out of nowhere again, he has offered his 11-point plan to ‘Rescue American.

“The woke left controls everything. We’ve got to win, and we’ve got to change the country,” said Scott.

Scott does not hold a leadership position in the Republican Party, but he is in charge of helping the GOP regain control of the Senate in the mid-term elections. From that position, he went public with his vision for the future.

“Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. Social Security goes bankrupt in 12 years. I think we ought to figure out how we preserve those programs. Every program that we care about, we have to stop and take the time to preserve those programs,” said Scott.

“I would have to say that it’s probably the most radical plan, policy document that’s ever been forwarded by someone in leadership of either party. And certainly, in my lifetime, possibly, possibly forever,” said Manny Diaz, chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

Diaz flipped through the pages of Scott’s 11-steps and read every point.

Kids will say the pledge of allegiance. The government will never again ask American citizens to write their race on government forms. The police will be re-funded.

Diaz said that is not what stood out to him. “Number one, is the fact that he wants to raise taxes on millions of Americans. And number two, he is going to put Social Security in jeopardy, the discontinuation of programs like Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid programs that are going to affect our seniors,” said Diaz.

The plan does not call for the discontinuation of any of those programs. Still, Scott wants Congress to tell the American people every year what it plans to do “When Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt.”

The plan does say all Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.

“You are trying to make every dollar stretch as far as it can. With Rick Scott’s tax plan, you’re going to have fewer dollars to do that. So it’s going to mean less money for rent, less money for food, less money for medications,” said Annisa Karim, chairman of the Collier County Democratic Party.

“We have people that don’t, that could go to work and have figured out how to have government pay their way. That’s not right. They don’t have some skin in the game. I don’t care if it’s a dollar. We outta all be in this together,” said Scott.

The Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy put together a state-by-state analysis

and found that if the Scott plan became the law of the land, more than 40% of Floridians would pay higher taxes.

Scott’s plan is getting pushback from other Republicans. The Senator believes the GOP needs to change as the mid-term elections approach. Because he didn’t run his plan by Republican Party leadership, he angered them.

“We’ve got to have a plan for what we are going to do when we win. We are going to win. We have great people, but let’s have a plan,” said Scott.

Scott’s plan has 11-points. Points number five and six get under the skin of his fellow Republican senators.

Five says the nation must balance the budget and call for all Americans to pay income tax, even if a small amount.

Six says there should be 12-year limits for members of Congress and all federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping Congress can pass it again.

“Let me tell you what will not be a part of our agenda. We will not have a part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half of the American people and sunsets, Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Senate majority agenda,” said Kentucky Republican and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

It’s clearly not his intention, but Scott might actually be bringing Republicans and Democrats together.

“You have the assertion that all federal programs end within five years. So sunsetting, things like social security and medicare, that would be devastating to not only our senior population, but to those that are disabled,” said Karim.

Scott’s plan actually guarantees those who are disabled will get government assistance.

“Look at where we’re at. The woke left controls. You know, the executive branch, they control a lot of our government. They control academia, they control Hollywood. We’ve got to change this. You don’t change it without having a plan. I’m a business guy,” said Scott.

“The Democrats are there to listen to Americans to see what they need before we enact crazy legislation. It’s just something we don’t do,” said Karim.

Rick Scott’s plan is specific. Lots of, do this and don’t do that, but that is not what the Republican leadership wants right now.

When a reporter asked McConnell what his agenda would be if Republicans take back the senate, he said ask me when we win.

If you’d like to read Rick Scott’s ‘Rescue America’ plan, you can do so by clicking here.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Matthew Seaver

