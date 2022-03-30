Red Flag Warnings in effect ahead of a dry, breezy, hot afternoon

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Several of our communities will have an opportunity to tie or surpass our daily high-temperature records.

The fire danger index is at a four out of five for Lee County due to our dry and breezy conditions.

Additionally, a red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this warning.

Rain chances will return on Friday, helping to mitigate our fire threat.

Boaters will encounter choppy waters and high wave heights within the gulf due to our gusty winds.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



