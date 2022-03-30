Pet Pals: Alani

Alani, a 5.5-year-old terrier mix, has been patiently waiting at Gulf Coast Humane Society for her forever home for four months. She came to GCHS after having a litter of puppies. All of her babies got adopted, and now it’s this mama’s turn to go to a loving home.

Alani is a big lovebug. She loves to give kisses and go for walks, but will also cuddle with you on the couch. Be sure to bring in your other fur babies to meet Alani, too!

Read more about Alani on the GCHS website.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

