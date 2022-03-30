Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; March 30

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Michelle McDonald (DOB 1/28/86) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation – driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

She was found slumped over the wheel of her car at a gas station at 8:30 in the morning. When a deputy knocked on the window to wake her up, McDonald showed multiple signs of impairment.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, she was arrested for DUI. A search of her car turned up a small stash of fentanyl, meth and pot.

After being found guilty earlier this year, she was placed on probation which she violated last week.

To date, she’s got a dozen previous bookings under her belt for multiple counts of theft, resisting and drugs. She is 5’6”, 170 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers. And upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Gerald Russell (DOB 4/13/47) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for money laundering.

He was initially pulled over for a speeding infraction when deputies noticed him acting suspiciously nervous. When they queried him about his travels on I-75, he said he was driving from Miami to meet someone to deliver a package, however, feigned any knowledge of what was in the package.

A quick run of his identification showed that Russell had three priors for re-entry by a deported felon for smuggling drugs, cash and fraudulent government documents. That tidbit of information prompted a search of the package he was transporting, which turned out to be more than $143,000 in cash.

He spent a brief time in jail, and was eventually placed on probation, which he violated earlier this month. He is 5’7”, 190 pounds and could be moving back and forth between here and the Tampa area.

James Tennant (DOB 6/15/76) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear after failing to register as a sexual offender. He was convicted in Barnstable, Massachusetts for two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 65 or older.

After serving his time in prison, he moved to Lake County, Florida, where he failed to register, and then Manatee County, where he again failed to register. His latest stop was here in Lee County where he has repeatedly failed to register as a sexual offender.

One of the consequences of being a sexual offender is that he will always need to keep tabs with local law enforcement so they know where he’s living. Crime Stoppers said, “Instead of playing by the rules, Tennant has gone off the radar and is currently unaccounted for.:

He has been known to use the alias of James Martino and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Derrick Shaw

