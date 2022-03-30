Lehigh Acres man found guilty of human trafficking, sexually abusing children

A Lehigh Acres man arrested in 2020 was found guilty on March 24 of several charges including human trafficking and sexually abusing children.

Jesus Francisco Santana Perez, 54, was found guilty of human trafficking, lewd battery, use of a child in a sexual performance, and delivery of drugs and alcohol to a minor. Detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department conducted a human trafficking investigation and arrested Santana Perez in January 2020 after learning he had sexually abused multiple young girls, getting them high on drugs beforehand. He also forced them to have sex with other adult men.

Santana Perez is currently in the Lee County Jail awaiting sentencing.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

