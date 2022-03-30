Lee County deputy rescues a young deer possibly hit by a car

Lee County sheriff’s deputy, Sergeant Clark, rescued an injured fawn that was found in the median of Airkraft Court in Fort Myers Wednesday morning.

LCSO said the fawn is believed to have been struck by a car.

Sgt. Clark worked with Blue Pearl Pet Hospital to provide initial treatment.

“We are very FAWNed of our partnership with Blue Pearl Animal Hospital who helped transfer the injured animal to CROW,” LCSO said in a Facebook post.

The hospital said the fawn will be transferred to CROW (Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife) later Wednesday and CROW will provide an update on its condition, which is currently unknown.

Writer: WINK News

