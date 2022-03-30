Estero Boulevard Improvement Project reaches completion

The day many have waited for is finally here: The Estero Boulevard Improvement Project is done, after seven years of nonstop construction. Local residents and business owners expressed their hopes for the finished project.

People living on Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach say if you saw the place before, it looked like an old beach town. But this $80 million project brought sidewalks to both sides of the boulevard as well as trolley stops, and community members say they’re happy construction on the project that started in 2015 is finally done.

On-road bike lanes and improved drainage are some of the other features that came out of the construction project. People who live on Estero Boulevard say the heavy construction presence impacted where they could go and how long it would take. Some even say their friends stopped visiting because of how congested the area became due to construction.

And although they’re happy the boulevard is completed and it looks a lot better, they know it’s only a matter of time until there’s more construction in the area.

“They have the places for the water to drain off now, which, you know is amazing here, because years ago we would have a big rainstorm and be driving through a lake to get to the south end of the island, so it’s nice,” said Kevin Crone. “It’s really improved and the middle lane is great.”

“At least now it looks much better, and we’re real happy that at least that’s done,” said Melvin Whitwer. “But it’s really never done here; they’re going to work on the bridge on this end and make it really bad for us next year, and of course, they’re doing Margaritaville down the other way, downtown.”

Businesses in the area hope it will help bring in more money. Corri Francisco not only owns a business on Estero Boulevard, Healing Harbor Massage at 6051 Estero Blvd., but she also lives nearby. She says she’s happy she won’t have to deal with construction vehicles out front, as she has for the last seven years, and that this construction project is no longer blocking the parking lot for her business.

“I am ecstatic that it’s finally completed because you just get tired of seeing those orange barricades up and down, and then, you know, just the confusion of, ‘Am I allowed on this side of the road?’ because it would change so much—now it’s clear,” Francisco said. “There were some times where you couldn’t get in the parking lot… it really does look pretty, so it’s absolutely an improvement.”

Another improvement: adding center turning lanes along much of the corridor. Now, residents say, people will no longer have to hold up traffic just to make a left turn. The long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project took place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Charley’s Boat House Grill at 6241 Estero Blvd.

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

